P&O Australia to Resume Cruising May 31

P&O Cruises Australia, Carnival Corporation's Australia-focused brand, is today announcing a return to cruising on May 31 following the lifting of cruise restrictions in Australia.
The company said it will launch a new 2022 program of sailings from Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide and Melbourne.
The next important step is for state governments to reopen their ports to cruise ships, the company said, in a statement, noting that discussions are progressing with the eastern states to finalize a set of health protocols.
The new 2022 program includes:
- The Pacific Explorer will sail from Sydney on May 31 on a four-night roundtrip cruise to Brisbane, where the ship is scheduled to make the first call at the city’s new cruise terminal on June 2.
- The Pacific Explorer will then sail from Sydney on a series of Queensland and South Pacific cruises until late October, replacing Pacific Adventure’s scheduled program.
- The Pacific Adventure will begin her maiden season of cruises from Sydney on October 22, when Pacific Explorer will sail to Adelaide for a new mini-season of four cruises.