P&O Australia to Resume Cruising May 31

P&O Cruises Australia, Carnival Corporation's Australia-focused brand, is today announcing a return to cruising on May 31 following the lifting of cruise restrictions in Australia.

The company said it will launch a new 2022 program of sailings from Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide and Melbourne.

The next important step is for state governments to reopen their ports to cruise ships, the company said, in a statement, noting that discussions are progressing with the eastern states to finalize a set of health protocols.

The new 2022 program includes: