MSC Magnifica to Homeport in Tenerife From September 2022

The Port of Santa Cruz de Tenerife will serve as the homeport of the MSC Magnifica from September 2022, according to a press release.

The 2,550-passenger ship will offer a 12-day itinerary calling in the ports of Funchal, Malaga, Marseille, Genova, Tarragona and Casablanca. The voyages will start and end in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, giving the passengers an opportunity to explore the whole island prior and after their cruise experience.

The Port of Santa Cruz de Tenerife thinks it was chosen as a homeport by MSC thanks to its facilities and services, as well as the good international connection offered by Tenerife’s two airports.

The Port Authority of Santa Cruz de Tenerife said it was “really committed” to the cruise traffic in all ports and invested “constantly” in improving facilities.

According to the press release, all ports managed by the port authority as well as the local companies operating in Tenerife ports are following the sanitary protocols, required measures and implementing procedures to guarantee passengers’ safety and health.