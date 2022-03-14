San Diego

MSC Magnifica to Homeport in Tenerife From September 2022

MSC Magnifica in Tenerife

The Port of Santa Cruz de Tenerife will serve as the homeport of the MSC Magnifica from September 2022, according to a press release.

The 2,550-passenger ship will offer a 12-day itinerary calling in the ports of Funchal, Malaga, Marseille, Genova, Tarragona and Casablanca. The voyages will start and end in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, giving the passengers an opportunity to explore the whole island prior and after their cruise experience.

The Port of Santa Cruz de Tenerife thinks it was chosen as a homeport by MSC thanks to its facilities and services, as well as the good international connection offered by Tenerife’s two airports.

The Port Authority of Santa Cruz de Tenerife said it was “really committed” to the cruise traffic in all ports and invested “constantly” in improving facilities.

According to the press release, all ports managed by the port authority as well as the local companies operating in Tenerife ports are following the sanitary protocols, required measures and implementing procedures to guarantee passengers’ safety and health.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

 

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide
SRC

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Seattle

Cruise Ship Orderbook

75 Ships | 176,722 Berths | $50 Billion | View

Kent Precision Foods 2

New 2022 Executive Guide

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Highlights:

All Operators

All the Contacts

Fleet Listings

New Brands

Full Coverage

Order Today

Seatrade Cruise Global 2022

2022 Drydock Report

2022 Drydock and Refurb Report

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

All The Trends

100+ Pages

PDF Download

Refit Schedule

Order Today

Cruise Industry News China Market Report