The Emerald Azzurra Sets Sail on Inaugural Voyage

Emerald Cruises’ first oceangoing yacht, the Emerald Azzurra, has departed on its inaugural sailing from the Jordanian city of Aqaba.

The maiden eight-day voyage, which set sail this past weekend, is carrying 100 guests in 50 staterooms and suites on an itinerary entitled Best of the Red Sea.

According to a press release, guests will call at the Egyptian resort towns of Hurghada and Sharm el-Sheikh, as well as Eilat in Israel, before returning to Aqaba for an included guided tour of UNESCO World Heritage-listed Petra.

The launch of the Azzurra was two years in the making and “marks a milestone as the small ship cruise line’s first ocean-going vessel,” the cruise line said.

The Azzurra features modern suites and staterooms, 88 percent of which have balconies. The yacht also features a large infinity pool, spa with infrared sauna, gym, and marina platform, with SEABOBs, paddleboards and snorkeling equipment available for guests to enjoy.

A fleet of electronic bikes from Gocycle is also available onboard, which is “ideal for local village trips and active explorations,” according to Emerald.

“It’s thrilling to see the Emerald Azzurra depart on her inaugural voyage—this new yacht is a true game changer in the cruise industry,” said Maggie Carbonell, Vice President of Marketing for Scenic Group USA. “The level of luxury and service afforded to each guest, coupled with the diverse itineraries offered on the Adriatic Coast, the Mediterranean, and the Red Sea for its inaugural season, is truly groundbreaking. We can’t wait to welcome more guests and trade partners on board.”

The Emerald Azzurra will be officially welcomed to the brand’s fleet with a christening in Venice before the ship repositions to the Mediterranean and the waters of the Adriatic Coast for the 2022 summer season. The Azzurra will be joined by sister yacht, the Emerald Sakara, in February 2023, with new itineraries for the brand that include Seychelles.

According to the press release, in her programs, the Azzurra will sail the warm waters of the Mediterranean, Adriatic, Black and Red Seas. The Sakara will be the brand’s second superyacht and will add Seychelles to the destination lineup when she launches in 2023.