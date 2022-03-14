San Diego

Three April 2022 Sailings on Valiant Lady Cancelled

Valiant Lady closeup

Virgin Voyages has cancelled three sailings on its latest ship to launch, the Valiant Lady, according to letters sent to passengers.

The affected sailings’ departure dates include Apr. 4, Apr. 15 and Apr. 18.

The cruise line has offered 50-percent Future Voyage Credit on top of what was paid for the voyage to the passengers booked on those sailings who wish to rebook on another Virgin voyage.

If the affected guests wish to cancel the voyage altogether, they are being offered a full refund, as well as a 25-percent future voyage credit of the amount paid.

According to the information in topical social media groups, the voyages were cancelled due to a “full private charter.”

This charter is believed to be a filming of a TV show, although the reports have not been confirmed by any party.

The 2,700-guest Valiant Lady is scheduled to sail its maiden voyage in Northern Europe and Canary Islands on March 18 out of Portsmouth. The ship has already hosted a couple of launch events in England, where it’s docked ahead of the debut.

