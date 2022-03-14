Costa Names Di Persio as VP Sales Source Markets

Costa Cruises announced the appointment of Luca Di Persio as new Vice President Sales Source Markets.

In his new role Luca Di Persio will be responsible for leading the company's source markets, supporting Costa's growth in the international markets in which it operates and focusing on further strengthening the relationship with the trade to create greater value, according to a press release.

An important element in this process will be represented by digitalization, with the introduction of new technological tools specifically created to improve the quality and distribution of commercial contents, stimulate demand and make the company's commercial structure more and more distinctive.

In his new role, Luca will report to Roberto Alberti, SVP & Chief Commercial Officer of Costa Crociere.

"Over the past few months, we have been rethinking our offer, defining unique and distinctive aspects to provide a product of absolute excellence. With the entire resumption of our operations, it is essential that we can count on an even closer relationship with the travel agencies in our key markets," said Alberti. "This is why we are extremely pleased to welcome Luca to our team. I am sure that his energy and knowledge of the industry will contribute significantly to the commercial success of our company and our partners".

"I am thrilled to be joining an evolving company like Costa and to be able to contribute to a path of innovation in the relationship between the company and the world of trade,," added Di Persio. "Our work will be oriented to develop the markets' potential to the maximum, also thanks to digital innovation. We want to support the trade to face the challenges of the future, further accelerating the change undertaken by our company".

Persio has previously held the role of Global CMO & Revenue Director of Baglioni Hotels & Resorts Group and of Global CMO & Revenue Director of Mangia's Resorts Spa/HIP Group. He has also been a lecturer and scientific director of executive and Master courses on Digital Transformation, Artificial Intelligence and Metaverse Economy for the travel and hospitality sector.