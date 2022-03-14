Blue Sapphire to Have Resco Installed

Rescompany has announced AnexSea Cruises to its customer base.

The company,. based in Malta and operating out of Turkey, will now install Resco aboard the Blue Sapphire, which is formally the Saga Sapphire.

The ship is set to start its 2022 season in April.

"Our Resco team is currently implementing the Resco state of the art PMS/POS systems as well as additional modules such as Resco Safety Management, Hotel Inventory and our new Thermal Monitoring system to ensure a safe and carefree voyage for all passengers and crew onboard," Resco said, in a press release.