Hurtigruten; Norwegian Coastal Express To Mark 130 Years

A year-long celebration marking the 130-year history of the Norwegian Coastal Express and Hurtigruten will occur in 2023, highlighted by special cuisine, topical historical lectures and excursions.

“We will celebrate the iconic Coastal Express’ first 130 years by honoring those that sailed before us and the coastal communities they served, and which we still serve today. We will bring together the modern and the traditional in this year-long celebration, with newly upgraded hybrid ships, anniversary menus and historical lectures and excursions,” Hurtigruten’s CEO Hedda Felin noted.

“On 2 July 1893, Captain Richard With and the steamer DS Vesteraalen set sail on the very first sailing of the Norwegian Coastal Express. Ever since, we have been the original coastal voyage – a unique way to experience the Norwegian coast up close, just as generations of Norwegians have done before us,” Felin added.

Special Menu; Programs; Green Technology

Included on sailings in 2023 are special lectures about Hurtigruten’s history, the local communities and anniversary menus that bring together classic Norwegian home cooking through the years and source fresh local ingredients from the communities they visit. Limited edition merchandise will also be available to commemorate the history of the Coastal Express.

MS Richard With, named after Hurtigruten’s founder, is currently in yard for a technical makeover. The ship will emerge as a modern hybrid ship with large battery packs and brand-new engines this summer. In 2023, MS Kong Harald and MS Nordlys will follow as hybrid ships.

All seven coastal ships will also be fitted with modern technology and green upgrades that will cut CO2 emissions by 25 percent and NOx emissions by a massive 80 percent, including shore power connectivity and the use of biofuel.

“We are proud to operate a legacy journey with such strong traditions. 2023 marks our 130th year of bringing international travelers and local passengers together on board the Coastal Express, all while we carry important cargo and goods to and from local communities and businesses in our 34 ports of call,” Felin said. p

Voyages in the 2023 and 2024 season, both short getaways and full 12-day round trips, are now open for booking.