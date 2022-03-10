Holland America Extends Worry-Free Promise Book-By Date to May 31

As part of its “Worry-Free Promise,” Holland America Line is giving cruise passengers the confidence to make travel plans through the summer with the extension of its Flexible Cancellation Plan book-by date to May 31, 2022, according to a press release.

The cruise line previously expanded the eligibility to cruise departures through Sept. 30, 2022.

Under the Flexible Cancellation Plan, guests who make a new booking by May 31, 2022, for itineraries that depart on or before Sept. 30, can cancel for any reason and receive a Future Cruise Credit in the amount of any cancellation fees that normally would be incurred. Cancellations must be made up to 30 days before departure.

“We want our guests to confidently make their summer cruise vacation plans,” said Beth Bodensteiner, Holland America Line’s senior vice president and chief commercial officer. “By extending the date our guests need to book their cruise under our Worry-Free Promise, it will allow them to take advantage of some great limited-time special offers with the peace of mind that if they change their plans they can still take a cruise at a later date.”

Additionally, final payments for 2022 Europe cruise bookings made on or after March 15, 2022, will be due at 60 days instead of 75 or 90.

