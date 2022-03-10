Cartagena Colombia Welcomes Disney Wonder and Ruby Princess

The port of Cartagena, Colombia saw a double call on Wednesday March 9 with the Disney Wonder and Ruby Princess in the city.

It was the inaugural call for the Ruby Princess in Colombia, according to a press release, as well as the last arrival of the season for the Disney Wonder.

The ships were welcomed at an event in which Flavia Santoro, the president of ProColombia, the government agency in charge of promoting tourism in Colombia,, along with other officials from the Colombian government, were present.

Santoro said: “It’s worth remarking that for the 2021-2022 season, Princess Cruises is the cruise line with the highest number of arrivals in Colombia, since for this season, 12 ships of the line will arrive, which represents 14,6% of the entire operation in the country."

In addition, it’s the first time a cruise ship from the Disney line docks in Colombia after the premiere of Encanto, the animated film inspired by Colombia. Passengers were greeted to a cultural show and a movie photobooth welcoming them.

Also, during the event, the captains of both cruise ships were given the Book of Warmth, a collection of stories, compiled by ProColombia, that show the essence of the Colombian people and culture.

“About 2,400 transit passengers are arriving in these cruise ships. This will generate an economic impact of US$ 300,000 in Cartagena, which translates into more opportunities for the local tourism sector (…) these are clear signs that show how international tourism in Colombia keeps moving from recovery to growth," added Santoro.