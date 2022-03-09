Virgin Announces Partnership with Jennifer Lopez

Virgin Voyages revealed today a fleet-wide partnership with Jennifer Lopez.

According to a press release, the film and music superstar is joining the company as investor, chief of entertainment and lifestyle officer.

The collaboration will also redefine the nautical tradition of appointing a godmother, Virgin added, going from a ceremonial role “to a truly modern, change-making partnership.”

“My artistic and social mission is to empower, inspire and entertain. Any opportunity that I get to combine all these attributes into a partnership and collaboration is exciting for me,” said Lopez.

“I admire Sir Richard and all he has built. I am inspired by Virgin Voyages’ dedication to creating irresistible experiences and focus on well-being, which all fits perfectly with my own lifestyle and brand ethos,” she added, mentioning Virgin’s founder Richard Branson.

As part of the partnership, Jennifer will collaborate with Virgin Voyages on several areas, from guest experience to design collaborations and entertainment co-creations - all to be released throughout 2022.

To kick things off, the company will introduce JLo Beauty as part of the on-board offering, bringing Jennifer’s products to the high seas for the first time.

“We knew immediately that we wanted Jennifer to be a partner and to help Virgin Voyages shape the future of travel on the high seas. She is one of the most talented and hardest working people out there,” said Sir Richard Branson, Founder of Virgin Group. “I admire her as an artist, as an entrepreneur and as a person.”

“From the moment we launched this brand, we knew we wanted to make waves and bring changes for Sailors to have the most epic vacation ever. After the last two years, vacations have never been more needed, so we searched for someone very special to join us on this voyage. Jennifer is a trailblazer and embodies the spirit that lives inside of Virgin Voyages and our people,” said Tom McAlpin, CEO of Virgin Voyages.

“As an investor and advisor, she turns the godmother tradition on its head and makes it powerful and limitless. We couldn’t be more excited for what is ahead,” he added.

The announcement of the relationship between Jennifer Lopez, Richard Branson and Virgin Voyages was unveiled on social media in a humorous video that captured Jennifer and Richard on FaceTime together.

After making its U.S. debut in October, Virgin Voyages is gearing up to welcome a second and a third ships to its fleet.

The Valiant Lady sets sail in March, and Resilient Lady starts her voyages in August. With the additional vessels, the company will sail from three homeports: Miami, Barcelona and Athens.