Starboard Offers Sustainability-Focused Retail on the New Costa Toscana

Along with its partner Costa Cruises, Starboard Cruise Services recently revealed its newest vacation retail experience, the company announced in a press release

Focusing on sustainable offerings, European designers and Costa-exclusives, the new retail program is now available on the Costa Toscana.

Costa’s latest newbuild, the LNG-powered ship entered service on Mar. 5, with a series of Western Mediterranean cruises.

Spanning more than 5,500 square feet and across two decks, the Starboard-run retail area of the vessel is named The Galleria Shops.

With 13 dedicated boutiques, the space “entices guests to stroll and discover a traditional Tuscan retail experience while sailing the Mediterranean Sea,” Starboard said.

Inside the shops, Costa Toscana’s guests can choose from curated merchandise from iconic global brands, in addition to new collections across a range of lifestyle products including apparel, handbags, watches, beauty, fine jewelry and more.

Retail Concierge services, a Costa exclusive, returns after launching on Costa Smeralda in 2020, offering personalized service as well as individualized attention to guests. With the service, they can make purchases from their stateroom, book private shopping appointments and schedule concierge-led store outings.

“Our long and successful partnership with Costa Cruises uniquely positions us to curate an unparalleled vacation shopping experience. Costa Toscana’s Mediterranean ports, exclusive selection of retail offerings and high-touch services will naturally appeal to Costa’s worldly guests,” said Lisa Bauer, President and CEO of Starboard.

In keeping with Costa Toscana’s commitment to sustainability, Starboard is also offering aboard an exclusive selection of ethically sourced diamond rings, bracelets, earrings and pendants from the Engrace Diamonds collection, the world’s first lab-grown diamonds offered at sea.

“The engineered diamonds are produced with 85 percent less water and one-seventh of the environmental impact, compared to traditional diamond mining,” the company said.

Other responsible retail offerings include vintage luxury from What Goes Around Comes Around’s curated selection of designer handbags and scarves, such as Louis Vuitton and Chanel.

While the ship sails in the Mediterranean, the shops will offer destination-focused products as well.

The offering includes a range of new international brands debuting on Costa, such as Diamanti per Tutti, who creates ethically sourced fashionable diamond accessories in Belgium; and Olivia Burton, who is known for its vintage-inspired British watches.

“Costa’s continued collaboration with Starboard has resulted in distinctive and successful retail offerings on our ships. With our recent rebranding, cruise retail is an integral component of our guests’ voyages and onboard experience. We look to partners like Starboard to be as innovative and devoted as we are to our new focus on exploring destinations sustainably,” said Mario Zanetti, President of Costa Cruises.