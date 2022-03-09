Cunard Reveals Queen Anne’s Design and First Public Areas

Cunard has revealed new details of its next ship, the Queen Anne. Set to debut in 2024, the vessel will be the first to enter service for the brand in more than 10 years and will feature a new interior design, in addition to a new livery and newly created concepts.

According to the Cunard, the Queen Anne “has been created with an extraordinary new vision, taking some of the finest talent of our time to write a striking new chapter in Cunard's a story inspired by the brand's remarkable past.”

Designers David Collins Studio, Richmond International and Sybille de Margerie, working with the Creative Director Adam D. Tihany, are collaborating to create an “extraordinary and thoughtful, modern approach to the venues, suites and décor design,” Cunard said in a prepared statement.

The ship’s design, the company added, is being conceived with five pillars in mind: heritage, craftsmanship, storytelling, style and innovation.

"Just the way a world-renowned orchestra delivers a feeling, or takes you to a moment or an era, Queen Anne's aesthetic would do the same in harkening Cunard's gilded age, but through the bold, onward lens of modernity,” said Adam D. Tihany, Creative Director for Cunard.

The design teams tapped into the Cunard Archives, held at the University of Liverpool, sourcing a rich trove of historical documents and details on layout, materials, fabrics, patterns and textures.

The team reviewed iconic poster advertisements, brochure covers and plans of grand spaces of Cunard's early deco inspired ships, to deliver a ship concept “that rivals the finest in hospitality experienced on shore,” Cunard added.

Tihany explained he crystallized the vision as an "enchanting bridge from Cunard's storied history to the future."

"I was daunted by the scale, and multitude of venues to begin with, but as we started to unravel the journey, craft the experiences, and hone the vision, it all became clear. We wanted to create something nostalgic yet contemporary, relaxed yet glamorous, new and exciting – all within the constraints of a ship,” added Simon Rawlings, Creative Director at David Collins Studio.

"We based the design on a sense of wonder, like a matchmaker at sea that introduces the past to its most alluring future," Sybille de Margerie said.

"We worked very closely with the Cunard ship building team during the design process to gather as much knowledge as possible and also referred back to our extensive hospitality experience, where longevity and practicality are as important as the look and feel," explains Lewis Taylor, Design Director at David Collins Studio on the process.

"We have added layers of architectural details and design codes that refer back to Cunard's history and that add a touch of whimsy and British eccentricity to the experiences. These architectural design elements along with the exquisite level of service on board, will make the new vessel truly unique."

The design DNA was first brought to life through the iconic Cunard Queens Grand Suites.

The Queens Grill Grand Suites offer guests their own private residences on board and deliver a new level of exclusivity, Cunard said, with each finish carefully curated in every room.

Designed by David Collins Studio, they represent, according to the company, “the epitome of luxury accommodation at sea”, with a dedicated dining room and adjacent butler's pantry, walk-in wardrobes, marble finished bathrooms with views out to sea, a spacious bedroom and the largest balconies onboard.

The Princess Grill Suites were designed by Sybille de Margerie. According to Cunard, they are “warm, inviting and surrounded in the softest materials and delicate textures for an intimate experience”.

The accommodations feature a bespoke dressing table and bar area with pattern wall panel inspired by the flowing lines of Cunard's past liners, sculpted ceiling panels and grand saloon carpets by textile designer, Corinne Hughes.

While the Britannia balcony staterooms provide sofa seating areas looking out to sea, and light, bright bathrooms with glass walk-in showers.

A focal point for guests and the heart of the ship, the Grand Lobby, was designed to provide a show-stopping entrance, full of energy and light.

Marking the transition from past to present, the area houses a contemporary metal mural sculpture that changes throughout the day by the lighting effect integrated within with an art deco leaning in homage to the 'Golden Age' of travel.

The narrative is also brought into play through the entertainment spaces such as the reimaging of the flagship Royal Court Theatre. The two-deck, 825-seat space is inspired by the great sound halls of the world.

Designed by Richmond International, the theatre features seating “of the utmost comfort and adorned in rich velvet providing each guest with a perfect view of the stage”, Cunard said.

The Queen Anne will also feature 15 restaurants, where guests will enjoy a wide variety of cuisines from around the world. According to Cunard, the distinction is vividly reflected in each of the venue’s décors, ranging from the strikingly grand Britannia Restaurant to the newly refined Golden Lion pub.

A first in Cunard's fleet, the vessel will reveal a new wellness and beauty concept as well, featuring the widest selection of fitness, beauty, thermal and spa suite facilities with a contemporary, open and airy aesthetic, the company said.

Another vital aspect to the overall blueprint is the color palette which has been individually curated for every space to create a unique ambience in every setting.

Bold new colors elevate the signature spaces and Queens Grill Suites, deep blues with flashes of golden yellow in the Britannia Staterooms have been chosen to reflect the sea and shimmer of sunlight and deep rich tones of red, amber and gold heighten the luxurious lounge feel of the Princess Grill Suites.

For the Princess and Queens Grill restaurants, bright colors were chosen with elements of gold, to reinforce the luxurious but refined overall design aesthetic on board.

"Anything tricky can date, anything too predictable can be tiresome and replicated, so keeping things fresh, unique and bold ensures the designs are timeless, and meet or exceed guest expectations," Simon Rawlings added.

Another first for Cunard, the updated exterior of the ship will sport the famous red funnel but also will debut an updated livery. The new exterior design features a finessed design of the company’s iconic crest and the introduction of a new font inspired by the grand ocean liners of the past.

"We've worked with world leading interior designers and fresh creative talent; we've discussed and tested our ideas with guests from around the world; and we've delved deep into the Cunard Archives to make sure we can truly celebrate what makes Cunard so unique," said Lee Powell, Cunard Brand Vice President.

The Queen Anne will set sail in early 2024, with her maiden season program available to book from May 2022.