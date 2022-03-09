Princess Cruises Confirms Full Alaska Season in 2022

Princess Cruises is ready to sail a full Alaska season in 2022, the company said in a prepared statement.

With the recent announcement from the Federal Minister of Transport in Canada announcing the safe resumption of cruising in Canadian ports, Princess confirmed it will be able to operate all cruises and cruisetours to Alaska and to Canada & New England as originally published.

The company also announced it has now finalized programs and guest experiences for its programs in both destinations.

Six Princess ships will sail in the Alaska in 2022, including the line’s newest ship, the Discovery Princess.

Together, the vessels will offer 12 unique itineraries, totaling 140 departures and five glacier-viewing experiences, with visits to the Southeast Alaska towns of Juneau, Skagway, and Ketchikan.

One of the Princess homeports in the region is Vancouver, who serves as a starting or ending point for the seven-night “Voyage of the Glaciers” open-jaw itinerary.

Alaska cruises sailing from Seattle and San Francisco visit Victoria, Canada, along with various ports in Alaska towns dependent upon itinerary.

In 2022, the company is also offering several cruisetour options, with more than 20 featuring a land tour visiting the Denali National Park and the Princess Wilderness Lodges.

In addition to the Discovery Princess, other Princess ships sailing to Alaska and Canada include the Crown Princess, the Majestic Princess, the Royal Princess, the Ruby Princess and the Grand Princess.

“The reopening of Canadian ports to the cruise industry is a bold and important move that significantly expands the array of travel opportunities available to guests while boosting the economies of the Canadian and Alaska destinations we visit by generating important revenue and job opportunities,” said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president.

“We know firsthand how cherished these voyages are to both guests and those destinations following our shortened but successful return to Alaska in 2021 that was made possible with the passing of the Alaska Tourism Restoration Act,” he added.

Princess’ Alaska season also features the immersive North to Alaska program, bringing local Alaskans, culture, and fresh seafood on board and ashore.

In 2022, the initiative includes new offerings, such as a selection of Alaska Beers and Spirits and lectures with Professor Amy Butcher and Tom Kizzia – two authors with experience in Alaska.

The first Princess cruise ship to visit Canada is Caribbean Princess, sailing on a four-day Pacific Coastal voyage, with a scheduled port stop in Victoria on April 6, followed by Vancouver on April 7.

On Canada and New England voyages, Princess sails from Quebec and New York visiting popular Canadian ports, including Halifax, Saint John, Sydney and Charlottetown.

The 2022 season runs from July through October and features 16 departures and six unique itineraries on Enchanted Princess and Caribbean Princess.