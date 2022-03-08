Norwegian Reveals More F&B Concepts for its Prima Class Vessels

Norwegian Cruise Line today revealed additional details regarding the culinary and beverage offerings for its new Prima Class vessels, the Norwegian Prima and the Norwegian Viva.

The first two of six vessels within the class will “push the boundaries of traditional cruise cuisine,” the company said in a prepared statement, with the debut of nine new dining and beverage venues, including the brand’s first sustainably-focused bar.

Norwegian also announced major F&B updates including the launch of a revamped main dining menu on the Norwegian Prima, and the enhancement of existing venues, including the Le Bistro, Cagney’s Steakhouse, Food Republic and the Observation Lounge, in addition to the line’s first three-level atrium, the Penrose Atrium.

"We’ve been innovators in the food and beverage space for more than three decades, becoming the first cruise line to offer specialty dining and the first to introduce our ‘Freestyle Cruising’ concept that allows our guests to vacation their way by giving them the choice to decide when and where they dine," said Harry Sommer, Norwegian Cruise Line president and chief executive officer.

"Our latest food and beverage offerings take our Norwegian Prima Food and Beverage experience to another level, one that travels well beyond the guest expectation to provide elevated gastronomical experiences featuring sophisticated design, masterful mixology and cuisine that delivers full-throttle flavor," he added.

Meant to take guests on a global culinary journey, the seven new dining venues onboard Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Viva will take passengers on “an epicurean adventure featuring tantalizing fare matched with thoughtfully curated design,” Norwegian said.

Making its debut on the vessels, the all-new Mediterranean seafood specialty restaurant Palomar features high-end Mediterranean cuisine in a relaxing atmosphere.

The Prima Class is also introducing a new hibachi-style venue, with the Hasuki. According to Norwegian, the restaurant will “boast an intimate space featuring design elements that invite guests into the artisanship of Japanese influence through minimalist decor, handcrafted pottery and featured Japanese artwork.”

Another new venue is the Nama, a contemporary sushi house. The restaurant is set among a whimsical Japanese backdrop, the company said, with décor inspired by menu items, including a marble sushi bar reflective of the marbling in the sashimi and subtle orange ambient lighting representing the color of masago (fish roe).

On the aft of the ship, guests will be able to take in 270-degree views overlooking the stern while having a meal at the Hudson’s main dining room. Passengers can also choose The Commodore Room.

According to Norwegian, both locations will boast a revamped extensive fixed menu that offers more variety to sample global dishes from Spanish Paella and Italian mussels prepared in a white wine sauce to fully vegetarian options such as mushroom risotto and cauliflower piccata.

In addition to offering travelers dishes to choose from, the new menu will also boast a build-your-own-pasta section where guests can request a tailormade Italian classic pasta dish by selecting their choice of pasta, sauce, and topping, providing more than 24 meal combinations.

The menu will also include a "Specialties" section where passengers can select a dish from one of the ship’s specialty dining eateries.

The revamped menu will debut on Norwegian Prima and will roll out to the rest of NCL’s 17-ship fleet through 2023.

The Surfside Café and Surfside Grill will feature a diverse menu, with self-serve casual dining, and items prepared "a la minute" upon guest request.

Focusing on Sustainability, Norwegian is also launching the Metropolitan Bar.

The lounge will premiere under the Brand’s Sail and Sustain program featuring responsibly crafted zero-waste cocktails prepared with surplus ingredients as well as offer a fully sustainable spirits menu and biodynamic wines.

Working with "The Drinks Business" Green Awards 2020 recipient Gerard Bertrand, the Metropolitan Bar will also showcase more than 20 biodynamic wines produced using organic farming methods such as employing compost as fertilizer and avoiding most pesticides.

Norwegian once again partnered with the Bar-Lab founder, Gabe Orta to pair elevated libation with sustainably focused practices.

The Metropolitan Bar’s signature sustainably made cocktail the "Primadonna", takes a play on an Old Fashion and is crafted using surplus banana peels with Flor De Cana rum that is produced with 100% renewable energy.

Norwegian also collaborated with Bodegas Hidalgo La Gitana to introduce and produce responsibly sourced botanical exclusive gins made using 100% recyclable glass and wood for the bottle’s design.

Other new bar and lounge options on Norwegian Prima and Viva include The Belvedere Bar, a contemporary cocktail lounge featuring crafted cocktails with a modern, fresh take on classic drinks.

Another new feature of the Prima Class is the three-story, glass-walled Penrose Atrium.

Designed by Miami-based Studio Dado to evoke the sense of wonder felt by the ocean's earliest explorers, the area will be one of the focal points of the ships.

The grand space will feature futuristic architecture including a large-scale chandelier custom built by the renowned Czech lighting design firm Lasvit. According to Norwegian, the installation was inspired by constellations and features moving light fixtures weighing more than 3,000 kgs.

Lining the Penrose Atrium will be a three-deck-high light feature that will convey the feeling of the sun rising on the horizon and surround a three-level wall art piece that will resemble a topographic map.

Retail spaces and high-end luxury shops will also be located throughout the Penrose Atrium’s three levels, including the Brand’s newest Starbucks Coffee.

Penrose will also be home to the decanter-inspired Whiskey Bar offering guests a curated selection of drinks, the Prima Casino and the Penrose Bar featuring video poker machines.

In addition to unveiling new dining, lounge and public spaces, Norwegian Prima and Viva will also bring back several of the Norwegian’s signature specialty restaurants.

One of the venues is the Cagney's Steakhouse, which will boast a refreshed design featuring new décor celebrating the 20th-century modernist architecture of Chicago.

With a new décor designed to capture the French flair of the Palace of Mirrors in Versailles, the French Specialty venue Le Bistro is also making a comeback.

Food Republic, the Asian-fusion option returns on the first two Prima Class vessels as well, now offering a larger restaurant space and better views of the outdoors.

The Observation Lounge, a multi-use refuge with different areas designated for lounging, and socializing, will be back on Norwegian Prima and Viva with a more cozy, homey ambiance featuring different alcoves, separated by screens and partitions.

Designed to let the outside in with expansive views, the enhanced Observation Lounge will also offer telescopes.

The Humidor Cigar Lounge will continue to serve as NCL’s cigar shop and cigar lounge.

Previously revealed food and beverage venues on Norwegian Prima and Viva included NCL’s first-ever food hall Indulge Food Hall featuring 11 different eateries, Onda by Scarpetta, Los Lobos, The Local Bar & Grill, Vibe Beach Club, Waves Pool Bar, and the Prima Speedway Bar.

Both ships will feature a total variety of 35 dining and lounge options for guests.