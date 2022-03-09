Princess Reveals Discovery Princess Madrina

Princess Cruises recently celebrated and honored the Hotel General Manager Terri Cybuliak as the madrina of the new Discovery Princess, according to a press release.

Currently leading a team of 1,200 crew members within the hotel department on the Sky Princess, Terri will serve as the madrina of the cruise line’s latest newbuild.

"Terri embodies the Princess Cruises spirit and culture of being a team player, forging strong relationships, learning from her colleagues and mentoring her team to perform at their highest level," said John Padgett, Princess Cruises president.

"With gratitude, we proudly honor Terri as the Madrina of our new Discovery Princess, recognizing all of her incredible contributions over her 24-year career with Princess,” he added.

Terri first joined Princess in 1998 as a Junior Assistant Purser on the original Crown Princess.

As Hotel General Manager, Terri helped launch Majestic Princess in China and was heavily engaged in the planning of that ship.

With the Sky Princess, Cybuliak became the first female Hotel General Manager at Princess to launch a newbuild from a shipyard.

"I am honored to be the Madrina of Discovery Princess. This is a culmination of not only my achievements but also those who have supported me and influenced the leader I've become," said Cybuliak.

"Princess has afforded me the opportunity to travel the world and I am forever grateful for these experiences."

Set to enter service on Mar. 27, the Discovery Princess was delivered by the Fincantieri shipyard in January.

The 3,660-guest vessel is the sixth and final Royal-Class newbuild and shares all of the features of its sister ships – Enchanted Princess, Sky Princess, Majestic Princess, Regal Princess and Royal Princess.

Currently making its way to Los Angeles, the Discovery Princess will sail a series of Mexican Riviera and California Coast voyages from Mar. 27 – Apr. 24, 2022, before heading up the Pacific coast to begin a season of seven-day Alaska cruises from Seattle.