Princess Announces Partnership with Porsche Club of America

Princess Cruises is now the official cruise vacation partner for the national events of the Porsche Club of America, the company announced in a prepared statement.

“Like the Porsche Club of America, Princess Cruises celebrates the finer things in life, and we are honored to be able to offer Porsche owners and enthusiasts exclusive cruise experiences they’ll cherish as much as their cars,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises.

“We share an obsession for personalized experiences, and look forward to providing members with concierge service that creates a Princess Cruise vacation that’s customized uniquely for them,” he added.

“Princess Cruise values align perfectly with PCA,” said Vu Nguyen, executive director for Porsche Club of America.

“We’re excited that our members will be able to sail to more than 330 destinations on the world’s most innovative fleet ships all at exclusive PCA rates.”

To kick off the new partnership, Padgett was on hand at the recent Werks Reunion Amelia Island, a celebration of Porsche automobiles and judging competition.

As part of the initiative, the winning Porsche owner was awarded with a Princess MedallionClass vacation.