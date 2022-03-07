AB Inbev

Cruise Line Stocks Tank on Monday

Norwegian Breakaway

Shares in cruise operators nose-dived on Monday over concerns on an expanding war in Europe impacting the high-yielding summer season combined with skyrocketing fuel prices.

The market closed with Carnival Corporation down just under 10 percent to $15.53, hitting its 52-week low during the trading day. 

Royal Caribbean Cruises ended the day down 9 percent at $63.28, also hitting its 52-week low during the day at $63.05.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings also saw a tough day, down 11.5 percent to $15.38, and hitting its 52-week low during the day at $15.36

Lindblad Expeditions closed out the day down 10 percent at $13.50, compared to its 52-week low of $11.31 which it saw last summer.

