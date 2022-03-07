Viking Mississippi Floats Out Ahead of June Debut

Viking today announced that its first U.S.-based river ship, the 386-guest Viking Mississippi, was floated out at Edison Chouest Offshore’s LaShip shipyard in Houma, Louisiana.

Scheduled to debut in June 2022, the Viking Mississippi will sail on the Lower and Upper Mississippi River, with cruises between New Orleans and St. Paul.

“It is a proud moment that this new ship has met an American waterway for the first time,” said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking.

“Our guests have long wanted to sail the Mississippi River with Viking, and we very much look forward to welcoming them on board this summer. We are grateful to our American partner, Edison Chouest Offshore, who has helped bring to life our vision of exploring the Mississippi in the ‘Viking way,’” he added.

The float out ceremony marks the first time a ship touches the water. According to Viking, the event has significant because it denotes a ship moving into its final stage of construction.

In keeping with maritime tradition, the ship’s ceremonial godmother, Dionne Chouest, General Counsel of Edison Chouest Offshore, assisted with the float out.

Viking plans to embark over 7,500 guests on its Mississippi itineraries in 2022 and over 17,600 during the first full sailing season in 2023.

The company’s new itineraries in the region comprise calls in seven U.S. states: Louisiana (Baton Rouge, Darrow, New Orleans and St. Francisville); Mississippi (Natchez and Vicksburg); Tennessee (Memphis); Missouri (Hannibal, St. Louis); Iowa (Burlington, Dubuque and Davenport); Wisconsin (La Crosse); and Minnesota (Red Wing, St. Paul).