DeCurtis Announces Strategic Investment from Invictus Global Management

DeCurtis Corporation today announced the receipt of a substantial strategic investment from Invictus Global Management.

DeCurtis provides software solutions across the cruise line, theme park, hospitality, restaurant and related industries where high-quality technology is critical to sustainable growth, according to the company.

The DeCurtis Experience Platform (DXP) is an end-to-end, enterprise grade software solution that enables location and proximity-based services to assist in operational efficiency, experience enhancement and customer engagement.

The investment and relationship with Invictus will provide working capital to allow the Company to focus on strategic initiatives as the travel and hospitality sectors re-emerge from the pandemic, the company said.

Invictus joins Shamrock Capital Advisors, LLC, a Los Angeles-based investment firm, as a strategic partner to DeCurtis. Shamrock Capital previously announced a strategic growth investment in the Company in May 2019.

Derek Fournier, President and CEO of DeCurtis, commented:

“We are excited to announce this partnership with Invictus. This investment will enable us to continue to grow and scale our business to further penetrate the hospitality and travel verticals. We look forward to continuing to work closely with Invictus to optimize our core business and provide additional value to our customers.”

Andy Schwalb, Chief Technology Officer of Virgin Voyages, added:

“We are excited about the announcement around Invictus and DeCurtis. DeCurtis has been a valuable partner and knowing they have secured additional financial strength will allow even more growth and investment in their platform. This in turn will enable us to continue improving on what we feel is the most advanced experience platform at sea and further enhance the Sailor journey through technology.”

Cindy Chen Delano, Founder of Invictus Global Management, commented:

“Invictus is proud to be a working capital provider and strategic partner to DeCurtis alongside of Shamrock Capital. We are impressed with the innovative technology the DeCurtis team has built and are eager to work with the Company to unlock additional value. We see tremendous growth potential and opportunities to increase operational efficiency and provide a seamless customer experience through its innovative platform.”

Andy Howard, Partner at Shamrock Capital, added:

“Shamrock Capital welcomes Invictus as a fellow strategic partner to DeCurtis. We believe the additional capital from Invictus will help the Company make significant progress towards its larger vision and ultimate growth aspirations. We view this investment as transformational for the business and look forward to having Invictus’ expertise and support.”