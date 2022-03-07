Regatta Becomes the Fourth Ship to Resume Service for Oceania

A fourth ship is resuming service for Oceania Cruises today, as the Regatta welcomes guests back for a ten-night South Pacific cruise.

Sailing roundtrip from the Tahitian port of Papeete, the French Polynesia itinerary features calls in six different destinations such as Raiatea, Nuku Hiva and Bora Bora – where the ship is set to spend an entire night anchored.

After a few additional voyages around the South Pacific, the Regatta is scheduled to reposition to the West Coast in late April.

The vessel then starts a series of cruises to the California Coast, Alaska and the Mexican Riviera that stretches through September.

For the 2022-2023 winter, the ship’s program includes varied itineraries in Asia, Australia and New Zealand.

A R-Class ship, the Regatta originally entered service in 1998. Extensively refurbished over the years, the 684-guest vessel offers a traditional cruising experience, with an upper-premium product.

In 2019, the vessel underwent a major modernization as part of the OceaniaNEXT initiative.

Described by Oceania Cruises as “an array of dramatic enhancements designed to elevate the guest experience”, the program saw all of the vessel’s public areas receiving new décor and complete redesigns.

Led by the Miami-based Studio DADO, the project also included 342 brand new designer suites and staterooms.

Among the 30,200-ton ship highlights is its extensive culinary offer that includes two specialty restaurants, the Italian Toscana and the steakhouse Polo Grill, in addition to a richly decorated main dining room, a self-service buffet and more dining venues.

After a 524-day operational pause, Oceania Cruises resumed guest service in August 2021. At the time, the Marina welcomed guests back for a series of cruises in Europe, ahead of a winter season in the Caribbean and South America.

The Riviera followed a month later, offering programs in the Mediterranean and the Caribbean.

A third vessel restarted commercial operations for the brand in 2021, the Insignia. In December, the ship kicked off a reviewed version of Oceania’s traditional "Around the World in 180 Days" voyage.

On Mar. 29, the Sirena is set to become the fifth ship to resume service for the brand, offering a transatlantic crossing to Europe.