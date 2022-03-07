Carnival Spirit Returns to Service with First Cruise from U.S. in 10 Years

Returning to the Unites States for the first time in nearly ten years, the Carnival Spirit is welcoming guests back today in Florida. As the 21ST vessel to resume service for Carnival Cruise Line, the 2,100-guest ship is also marking the company’s return to Jacksonville.

Starting with today’s cruise, the vessel is offering a series of four- and five-night Bahamas cruises from its North Florida homeport.

The program includes visits to several ports in the region, such as Nassau, Freeport, Bimini and Princess Cays.

In April, ahead of a summer season in Alaska, the Carnival Spirit is set to offer a repositioning cruise to the West Coast. The 16-night Panama Canal itinerary sails from Miami to Seattle, with stops in Jamaica, Costa Rica, Mexico and Colombia.

Once in Seattle, the vessel kicks off a series of seven-night cruises to Alaskan ports including Ketchikan, Juneau and Skagway.

The ship had previously been based in Australia year-round since 2012.

The namesake vessel in Carnival’s Spirit Class, the Carnival Spirit entered service in 2001.

Built to the Panamax specs, the 88,500-ton vessel offers a wide range of facilities and features, such as an indoor wrap around promenade, a classic American-style steakhouse, and a nine-deck atrium.

Other amenities include a two-level promenade lined with themed lounges, bars and nightspots, four swimming pools, and a casino, as well as a two-deck formal dining room, an extensive spa, and a theater.

The ship design is also highlighted by a large number of outside cabins. Of its 1,062 staterooms, 80 percent offer either an ocean view or a private balcony.

Before resuming service, the Spirit underwent a drydock in Dubai, UAE. During the shipyard visit, in addition to undergoing regular maintenance, the vessel received Carnival’s new blue, red and white livery.

Continuing its restart plan, Carnival Cruise Line is adding three ships back into regular operations this month.

While the Carnival Paradise is set to welcome guests back on Mar. 12 in Tampa, the Carnival Ecstasy reentered revenue service on Mar. 5, with a series of cruises departing from Mobile.