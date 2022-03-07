Royal Caribbean’s Vision of the Seas Resumes Service from Port Everglades

Another Royal Caribbean International ship is resuming service today as the Vision of the Seas welcomes guests back in Fort Lauderdale.

The 1998-built vessel is returning to regular operations with a series of Southern and Eastern Caribbean cruises, soon to be followed by a summer season in the Mediterranean.

With five different departure dates, the Caribbean program features longer ten- and 11-night cruises visiting several ports in the region, such as Aruba, Curaçao, Colón, San Juan, Labadee and St. Maarten.

Once in Europe, the Vision is offering eight and 12-night cruises to both Western and Eastern Mediterranean.

Starting in May, the Barcelona-based program features varied itineraries, sailing to popular ports, including Palma de Mallorca and Civitavecchia, and also to more unusual cruise destinations, such as Marina de Carrara and Sete.

Built in France, the Vision of the Seas originally entered service in 1998. As the last in a series of six ships known as the Vision Class, the 78,491-ton vessel has capacity for 2,000 guests.

As part of the Royal Advantage refit program, the Vision was subjected to a major refit in 2013. During the month-long dry dock, the vessel received several upgrades, including new dining options, revamped interiors and modernized cabins.

Among the new additions, were venues first introduced on Oasis-class ships, such as the Park Café casual eatery and the Giovanni’s Table, an Italian specialty restaurant.

Other changes included the introduction of a large LED screen at the pool deck and the transformation of the seven-deck Centrum atrium, which became an entertainment venue, complete with daytime activities, as well as nighttime performances and shows.

With the Vision now in action, 20 vessels are sailing revenue cruises for Royal Caribbean International in North America and Asia.