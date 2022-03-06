Cruise Line Buyers Set for Key MHA Event In Orlando

Cruise line decision makers and key industry vendors are set to attend the Marine Hotel Association’s (MHA) 37th annual conference and trade show, starting on Sunday evening in Orlando, Florida.

The MHA’s conference and trade show brings together decision makers and purchasing executives from cruise lines and vessel management companies along with food and beverage, hotel and other relevant vendors in a two-and-a-half day event in Florida.

MHA’s last in-person conference and trade show took place in Naples in 2019, and was followed by numerous virtual webinars, a virtual trade show and conference and one in person event, which was the group’s popular Symposium at Sea, which took place on Virgin’s new Scarlet Lady in October 2021.

Now with the industry’s restart gathering momentum and seeing over 260 ships in service for the month of March, the MHA is gathering at a key time for the industry, with full restart and over 400 ships in service expected by early summer.

Among highlights for attendees is a two-day trade show, an opening night cocktail party, Monday evening's dinner event, plus a key question-and-answer question with cruise line purchasing executives, who will be discussing new trends in purchasing, challenges, logistics and what's new in the supply chain heading into an all-important summer season.