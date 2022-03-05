Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas Sets Sail

Royal Caribbean International has announced that the Wonder of the Seas has set sail on its first cruise from Fort Lauderdale to the Caribbean and, before making its way to Barcelona, Spain and Rome for a summer in the Mediterranean, the ship will be sailing seven-night Caribbean cruises through April 2022.

According to Royal Caribbean, the ship has many new features across Wonder’s eight distinct neighborhoods such as the Suite Neighborhood, which features a plunge pool, a bar and the Ultimate Family Suite for ten, the Mason Jar Southern Restaurant and Bar where dinner can be served late at night with live country music and a collection of 19 American whiskeys, Wonder Playscape – an interactive, underwater-themed kids’ play area with slides, climbing walls, games and Wonder Dunes, the mini golf course, the vibrant Caribbean-inspired pool deck experience with poolside hotspots, live music and high-speed waterslides, the FlowRider surf simulator, the Ultimate Abyss, the tallest slide at sea and Central Park, the neighborhood filled with real plants from end to end.

Moreover, there are four “stages” of entertainment: air, ice, water and theater, including inTENse, which features high-diving feats, slacklining and aerial acrobatics performed the AquaTheater cast, according to a statement.

The Wonder's Eastern and Western Caribbean cruises through April 2022 will include voyages to Royal Caribbean's private destinations, Perfect Day at CocoCay in The Bahamas and Labadee, Haiti, as well as San Juan, Puerto Rico; Roatan, Honduras; and Cozumel and Costa Maya, Mexico.

For the inaugural European season, the Wonder of the Seas offers seven-night itineraries to Naples and Florence, Italy; Palma de Mallorca, Spain; and Provence, France and then will return to homeport in Cape Canaveral, Florida.