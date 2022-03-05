Whitewater West

Seabourn Modifies Select 2022 Baltic Itineraries

Seabourn Ovation

Seabourn is modifying six cruise itineraries on Seabourn Ovation that were originally scheduled to visit Saint Petersburg, Russia this year, according to a press release.

Seabourn said replacement ports vary by voyage and will include stops in Scandinavia, Western and Northern Europe and the Norwegian Fjords, such as Gothenburg and Helsingborg, Sweden; Ulvik, Sandness (Stavanger), Farsund, and Aalborg, Norway; Amsterdam, The Netherlands and more.

Booked guests and travel advisors on affected sailings will receive updates and specific details applicable to their booking. The new itineraries will be available soon on www.seabourn.com.

