Norwegian's 2022 Meet the Winemaker Series Set to Debut in Europe

The 2022 season of Norwegian Cruise Line’s Meet the Winemaker series is back for its sixth year and will feature accomplished experts including Gerard Bertrand, Green Personality of the Year; Rob Mondavi, Jr., fourth-generation Napa Valley winemaker; Diane Flamand, winemaker at Bordeaux Collection Wines, Domaines Barons de Rothschild (Lafite) and Michael Mondavi of the Michael Mondavi Family Estate.

The experience will be available on select cruises aboard the Norwegian Encore, Norwegian Escape, Norwegian Joy and Norwegian Bliss and for the first time it’s marking debut in Europe, as the Norwegian Escape will sail around the Greek isles and Italy on Jul. 17 and Oct. 12, according to a statement.

The event in July that marks the debut of the Norwegian Escape in Europe will be hosted by the winemaker Antonio Hidalgo of the family-owned Spanish Sherry house - Bodegas Hidalgo La Gitana. And the October edition will be hosted by Sandro Bottega which has produced grappa, Prosecco, a range of sparkling wines, Valpolicella and Tuscany, as well as Limoncino and creamy-based sweet liqueurs. In 2018, Sandro received the Riedel Winemaker of the Year award in Toronto.

The program provides guests with opportunities to engage with winemakers and other experts through a variety of seminars and activities including intimate wine tastings and wine-paired dinners, interactive culinary demonstrations and meet-and-greets on board. Also, the guests will have the opportunity to savor culinary experiences sponsored by the Certified Angus Beef brand.

Harry Sommer, president and CEO of Norwegian Cruise Line, said: “Our Guest First policy compels us to put guests at the heart of every development, and the Meet the Winemaker series showcases this commitment to bringing high quality, one-of-a-kind offerings to our guests.”

“We hope that our customers will enjoy the new edition of the popular series and are left with an unforgettable experience from today’s most innovative beverage and culinary leaders.,” he added. “We are very proud of this season’s lineup and excited to bring the event to Europe for the first time ever.”

Each wine packages range from $22 to $100 per person plus tax, and gratuity and may be reserved once onboard.

The complete lineup of the 2022 Meet the Winemaker series includes: