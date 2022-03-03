Lindblad Adds April Cruises to Svalbard

Lindblad Expeditions announced that this April they will venture to the Arctic earlier in the season than ever before when they bring the 126-guest National Geographic Resolution, to Svalbard on two newly added departures., the company said, in a press release.

The expeditions will take place during the Arctic’s spring awakening, the company said, meaning the area is a true Arctic refuge, covered in snow and surrounded by sea ice—illuminated by the astonishing light that provides “magic hour” most of the day.

Sven Lindblad, founder of Lindblad Expeditions, will be joining the April 18 departure.

He previously led a small reconnaissance team in Svalbard to determine whether early spring would be a good time of year to explore this extraordinary region for their guests.

“It was without a doubt the most magical Arctic experience any of us had ever had. It was stunningly beautiful, and we validated every premise that we imagined. Unique and wondrous, we were alone in one of the world’s wildest places,” he remarked.

The 11-day Svalbard in Spring: Polar Bears, Arctic Light & Epic Ice voyages are set for April 18 and April 25, 2022.

Rates begin at $11,990 per person, based on double occupancy in a category one cabin.