Here Are The 30 New Luxury Ships Set to Cruise

Thirty new luxury cruise ships are set to enter revenue operations between 2022 and 2027, ranging from the 100-guest Emerald Azzurra to the new Seabourn expedition ships and also including newbuilds from Silversea, Viking, Atlas Ocean and others.

Emerald | Emerald Azzurra | 100 Guests | 2022

Ritz-Carlton | Evrima | 298 Guests | 2022

Seabourn | Venture | 264 Guests | 2022

Swan Hellenic | Vega | 152 Guests | 2022

Viking | Mississippi | 386 Guests | 2022

Viking Ocean | Viking Polaris | 378 Guests | 2022

Mystic/Atlas | World Traveller | 200 Guests | 2022

Swan Hellenic | Unnamed | 192 Guests | 2022

Viking Ocean | Viking Mars | 930 Guests | 2022

Viking Ocean | Viking Neptune | 930 Guests | 2023

Seabourn | Pursuit | 264 Guests | 2023

Emerald | Sakara | 100 Guests | 2023

Viking Ocean | Viking Saturn | 930 Guests | 2023

Explora Journeys | Explora I | 922 Guests | 2023

Silversea | Silver Nova | 728 Guests | 2023

Regent | Grandeur | 750 Guests | 2023

Scenic | Eclipse II | 228 Guests | 2023

Mystic/Atlas | World Seeker | 200 Guests | 2023

Mystic/Atlas | World Adventurer | 200 Guests | 2023

Mystic/Atlas | World Discoverer | 200 Guests | 2023

Explora Journeys | Explora II | 922 Guests | 2023

Silversea | Unnamed | 728 Guests | 2023

Viking Ocean | Unnamed | 930 Guests | 2023

Explora Journeys | Explora III | 922 Guests | 2023

Viking Ocean | Unnamed | 930 Guests | 2023

Viking Ocean | Unnamed | 930 Guests | 2023

Explora Journeys | Explora IV | 922 Guests | 2023

Viking Ocean | Unnamed | 930 Guests | 2023

Viking Ocean | Unnamed | 930 Guests | 2023

Viking Ocean | Unnamed | 930 Guests | 2023