American Cruise Lines Introduces New National Parks Packages

American Cruise Lines has announced new land packages for post-cruise explorations of the country’s national parks.

For 2022, American has added three and seven-night National Parks Post-Cruise Packages which allow guests to extend their cruise experience and enjoy personalized guided explorations on land in several of the nation’s most famous national parks.

The new land packages are commissionable for Travel Advisors, the company said.

American’s Columbia & Snake Rivers cruises visit Washington, Oregon, and Idaho, and now with the new National Parks Post-Cruise Packages guests will also be able to visit Wyoming and Montana, delighting in guided explorations through three National Parks: Glacier, Yellowstone, and Grand Teton.

All National Parks Packages feature a private guide throughout the journey, as well as specialized local guides and Park Rangers for daily experiences.