Islands of Guernsey Ready for 84 Cruise Call 2022 Season

The Islands of Guernsey are preparing to welcome back cruise ships to St Peter Port with a total of 84 scheduled visits confirmed for the upcoming cruise season which starts in April, according to a press release.

St Peter Port, Guernsey's capital, will see its first call taking place on April 15 with the arrival of Hapag-Llyoyd’s Hanseatic Spirit.

According to a statement, with quality port services, professional handling arrangements and a warm welcome, Guernsey has earnt its enviable reputation and sees cruising as a great way of introducing the island to visitors.

Cruise call numbers will return to pre-pandemic levels this year, while an even stronger return is anticipated for 2023, the port said.

Guernsey's cruise ship season will run until October with the last call to St Peter Port scheduled on October 25 by the Norwegian Star.

Other highlights include MSC Cruises’ Virtuosa, Cunard’s Queen Victoria and the Ambience of Ambassador Cruise Line.

A VisitGuernsey spokesperson commented: “We are really looking forward to welcoming our first cruise ship passengers in over two years to St Peter Port this summer. Cruising is an important part of our tourism economy and we continue to invest in our cruise offering, including the welcome, disembarkation process and an extensive and diverse shore excursion programme. We are committed to ensuring passengers not only create life-long memories while visiting the islands, but also want to return for a longer stay.”



