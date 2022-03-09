New Ship Preview: Carnival Celebration

The new Carnival Celebration is a sister ship to Mardi Gras (pictured above), which has been sailing since July 2021. Both ships are LNG-powered.

Ship: Carnival Celebration

Cruise Line: Carnival Cruise Line

Capacity: 5,200 passengers

Shipyard: Meyer Turku, Finland

Estimated Delivery Date: Fall 2022

Features and Design:

Like the Mardi Gras, the Carnival Celebration will have 21 decks and have the capacity to carry 5,200 passengers.

Havana staterooms and suites will come back on the Celebration with their unique interior design and access to the members-only Havana Bar & Pool. These cabins have bigger balconies, some including a rain shower.

The Celebration includes many other features that the Mardi Gras boasts, including the first roller coaster at sea BOLT and Loft 19, exclusive to guests staying in Carnival Excel Suites. Loft 19 has lounge chairs and its own infinity pool. For even more privacy, guests can rent one of the cabanas available in the space.

Cloud 9 Spa is also making a return on the Celebration with its massages, facials, body wraps, thermal suites and more.

The Celebration offers plenty of fine dining options with restaurants from Guy Fieri and Shaquille O’Neal, as well as Chibang! – the two-in-one dining concept featuring both Chinese and Mexican dishes.

For drinks, guests will have the options of RedFrog Tiki Bar, Alchemy Bar, Piano Bar and more.

Debut Season: Carnival Celebration’s first cruise will sail from Southampton, England on Nov. 6, 2022, when the company celebrates its 50th birthday. The ship will sail to La Coruna and Vigo (Spain), then stop at Funchal (Madeira) and Santa Cruz De Tenerife, before it arrives at its final destination of Miami on Nov. 20.

Following Itineraries: From Nov. 21, 2022, the Celebration will start its year-round service from PortMiami, sailing Eastern and Western Caribbean itineraries including visits to Amber Cove, Grand Turk, Cozumel, Costa Maya, San Juan, St. Maarten and more.