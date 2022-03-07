New Ship Preview: Viking Octantis

Viking’s first expedition ship is the 378-guest Octantis, which recently debuted into service in Antarctica.

The Octantis – as well as its sister ship Polaris – will offer Polar Class 6 hull specifications.

The ships will have six cabin categories, with the smallest starting at 218 square feet. They will also feature submarines and carry a large 20-person expedition team.

Ship: Viking Octantis

Cruise Line: Viking

Capacity: 378 passengers

Shipyard: VARD, Norway

Features and Design:

The PC6 Octantis has two six-guest submarines that have revolving seats and 270-degree spherical windows.

Expedition equipment of the Octantis will also include a fleet of military pro zodiacs designed for professional use in the harshest of environments; a fleet of two-seater Arctic-tested kayaks; and two 12-seater convertible RIBs.

The Octantis’ Hangar is an enclosed, in-ship marina, which permits the launch of small excursion craft through the ship’s multiple shell doors. The Hangar also has an 85 ft. slipway that allows guests to embark on RIBs from a flat, stable surface inside the ship, shielded from wind and waves.

The Aula – a panoramic auditorium at the stern of the Octantis – will offer a dynamic venue for lectures and entertainment, with floor-to-ceiling windows and 270-degree views. Adjacent to The Aula through sliding glass walls is the Finse Terrace, an outdoor lounge area with comfortable couches and warming lava rock “firepits.” Together the two spaces can be combined to create an indoor-outdoor al fresco experience for guests.

Guests can choose from six stateroom categories that range from 222 sq. ft to 1,223 sq. ft. All staterooms feature a Nordic Balcony, as well as a king-size bed and large bathroom with spacious glass-enclosed shower, heated bathroom floor and anti-fog mirror. Every stateroom is also equipped with a unique floor-to-ceiling drying closet that circulates warm air to dry and store clothing and expedition gear.

All staterooms onboard the Octantis feature a Nordic Balcony, a sunroom that converts into an al fresco viewing platform. The Nordic Balcony’s floor-to-ceiling, distortion-free glass at the very edge of the ship lets guests take the views in, while keeping the elements out.

The Octantis also has a two-deck Explorers’ Lounge at the bow of the ship.

An indoor-outdoor heated swimming pool is located at the stern of the Octantis and features a retractable glass dome. The pool will allow guests to be surrounded by their destination as they swim and lounge in three different temperature-controlled pools, including an “inside-out” swimming experience.

Viking’s expedition ships will offer dining options adapted from Viking’s ocean ships and redesigned for expeditions. The Restaurant will offer fine dining featuring regional cuisine and always-available classics. The casual World Café will be a new “market” concept that offers live cooking, an open kitchen, a bakery, grill and premium seafood and sushi choices, as well as a wide range of international flavors. Mamsen’s serves Scandinavian-inspired fare, while Manfredi’s offers Italian cuisine.

Debut Season: The Viking Octantis will spend her maiden season sailing voyages to Antarctica and then move to North America’s Great Lakes.

Following Itineraries: Subsequent cruises will feature Patagonia, Canada, Panama, South America, the Caribbean and Brazil.