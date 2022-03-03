Cordelia Adds Tamil Nadu to Sri Lanka Program

Cordelia Cruises is introducing a new option for guests to sail from Chennai, Tamil Nadu to Sri Lanka as the company continues to build up in the Indian market.

The company is offering new two-, three- and five-night voyages.

Options include a five-night sailing from Chennai to Sri Lanka, a two-night cruise from Chennai to Hambantota and a three-night sailings from Hambantota to Chennai.

Additionally there are round-trip weekend cruises from Chennai over two nights.

Another option is a five-night cruise from Chennai to Trincomalee with a call in Hambantota.