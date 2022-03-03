Coral Launches International 'Small Islands of the World' Series

Coral Expeditions today released its 2022 and 2023 expedition schedule including a return to their Small Islands of the World series.

According to a press release, the season is headlined by five epic new voyages that see the Coral Geographer sail from Australia all the way across the the Indian Ocean to the fabled isles at the edge of Africa – Madagascar, Mauritius, Reunion and Zanzibar.

Coral Expeditions led the return to operations for the cruise industry in Australia through 2020 and 2021 with the implementation of their SailSAFE health protocols at the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, operating over 100 successful domestic voyages since October 2020.

Now, with greater confidence, improved global health protocols and the re-opening of borders, Coral Expeditions is once again returning to international voyages., the company said.

The release of these voyages features some favored destinations such as New Zealand and the Spice Islands along with new adventures.

"This is a much-anticipated milestone for our guests and crew," said Coral Expeditions Commercial Director, Jeff Gillies,

"We are eager to resume our adventures beyond the shores of Australia and to realize the exploration potential of our new blue water fleet," he said. "The legendary islands of East Africa stand witness to the ravages of trade, war and climate change over millennia. They are best explored by small ship. We have many loyal guests and trade partners who have been patiently awaiting this news and a substantial portion of the berths on these voyages are already spoken for including many joining for the entirety of the series."



