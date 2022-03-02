Muhlberger Joins The World, Residences at Sea as COO

The World, Residences at Sea today announced the appointment of Karl Muhlberger as chief operations officer (COO).

As COO, Muhlberger will lead all onboard and shoreside hotel and food and beverage operations, onboard experiences, itinerary planning, and destination experiences, according to a press release.

Additionally, he will continue to strengthen and elevate service excellence for the Residents of The World.

Muhlberger will report to Tom Wolber, chief executive officer.

“Karl is known throughout the industry for his first-class hospitality expertise and visionary leadership, which will make him a valuable addition to our executive team,” said Wolber. “With Karl’s successful track record in crafting exceptional experiences, we are fortunate to have someone of his caliber join The World.”

“I am overwhelmed with the warm welcome and support that I have received from The World’s Resident community and the shipboard team,” said Muhlberger. “The World is the largest privately owned residential yacht on earth, and I’m honored to be joining this unique community. I look forward to working closely with our teams ashore and on board to deliver exceptional, memorable journeys for our Residents and Guests.”

Muhlberger is a hospitality expert and innovator who has created and launched numerous new ships and successful hospitality concepts for various cruise companies and land-based hotels and restaurants. In his most recent role as COO at Crystal Cruises, he was responsible for hotel operations, procurement and logistics, fleet recruitment and guest relations for Crystal Ocean Cruises, Crystal River Cruises, Crystal Expedition Cruises and Crystal Yacht., according to a statement.

Prior to Crystal, he was vice president of hotel operations and vice president of food & beverage operations and development at Norwegian Cruise Line. Additional positions of increasing responsibility have included global head of food & beverage operations at Costa Group in Genoa, Italy; and head of global culinary at Cunard and Seabourn Cruise Line.

Muhlberger holds an Executive MBA from Florida International University, a certificate in hospitality management from Cornell University and a bachelor’s degree in culinary arts.