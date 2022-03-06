EYOS Opens New Expedition Warehouse

EYOS Tenders has opened a new 800 square meter warehouse devoted to the zodiac millpro and expedition equipment operation, according to a press release.

The space will be dedicated to the expanding operation serving expedition ships.

EYOES’s scope of work has included customisation of zodiac boats and development of safety and landing equipment.

John Apps, EYOS Tenders’s director explained: “We are very fortunate to count among our customers some of the finest expedition ships afloat. Over the past three years we have equipped vessels belonging to Scenic, Quark, Mystic, Salen, Antapply, Nansen and Windstar.

“We are now working on some new projects with Ritz Carlton Cruises and Emerald Azzura,” he continued. “Not only are we fitting out and customising their fleets of Zodiacs with either Petrol or Diesel engines, but we have also developed a range of safety and landing equipment to be able to enable the vessels to use us as a ‘one stop shop’ for all of their operational requirements. The new facility enables us to offer a greater range of kayaks, SUP´s, inflatable platforms, skis, water toys safety equipment, landing equipment and rescue supplies than ever before.”