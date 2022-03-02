San Diego

Cunard Adds More Incentives for Agents for March

Queen Elizabeth

Travel agents can be in with the chance to win their very own Mediterranean voyage this March, as Cunard launches a host of incentives through its travel agent loyalty program, Shine Rewards Club, according to a press release. 

In 2022 the Queen Elizabeth will visit a variety of ports in southern Europe including Barcelona, Florence, Naples and Rome as part of its Fly Med season.

With demand high, travel agents registered to Cunard’s loyalty program, Shine Rewards Club, could win the chance to escape the everyday and experience a Cunard voyage first-hand. W

Agents will be in with a chance to win an all 2022 and 2023 Fly Med bookings made from now until the end of March, the company said.

Director of UK Sales, Tom Mahoney, said: “It’s been fantastic to see this very popular itinerary return to Cunard’s extensive roster of voyages. These added incentives are only available for a short period, but it’s our way of rewarding agents for their hard work, while our guests get to enjoy the beauty of the Mediterranean with Cunard.”

Shine Rewards Club operates on a points-based system, giving agents the chance to gain Shine points in a variety of ways, which range from simply making a Cunard Fare booking to completing training modules. Throughout March agents can also earn Shine points on Early Saver Fare bookings for Fly Med voyages.

Shine points can be exchanged for a range of rewards, from voucher codes for a wide variety of retailers through to paying towards 25%, 50% or 100% of a Cunard voyage.

