Norwegian Sky Set to Welcome Guests Back in Miami

The Norwegian Sky is resuming service for Norwegian Cruise Line today.

Sailing from new terminal in Miami, the vessel is kicking off a year-round program of Bahamas and Caribbean cruises.

For its first post-pandemic sailing, the ship offers a five-night cruise to Cozumel and Key West that also features a visit to Great Stirrup Cay – Norwegian’s private island in the Bahamas.

Through late April, the Sky continues to offer a series of short three- and four-night cruises in the region, adding calls to Nassau, Freeport and more.

In May, the ship is also poised to offer unusual longer sailings to the Eastern Caribbean. With four different departure dates, the itinerary includes stops in St. Maarten, St. Thomas, Grand Turk, Amber Cove, San Juan and more.

The Norwegian Sky was originally launched in 1999.

Completed in Germany, the 77,000-ton ship has capacity for over 2,000 guests and has more than 240 balcony cabins.

Now offering short cruises to the Bahamas for over a decade, the Norwegian Sky has been subjected to several major refits over the years.

The most recent took place in 2019 and saw the ship receiving new venues, updated spaces and completely redesigned staterooms and corridors.

During its career with Norwegian, it also sailed briefly under the U.S. flag as the Pride of Aloha. Starting in 2004, the vessel spent four years in the Hawaii, offering inter-island itineraries with that name.

In addition to the Norwegian Sky, two more ships are resuming service for Norwegian Cruise Line later this month.

On March 29, the Norwegian Jewel kicks off a program of Panama Canal and West Coast cruises before heading to Alaska for the summer season. A day later, the Norwegian Jade welcomes guests back for a series of Eastern Mediterranean voyages.

With eleven vessels now sailing again, Norwegian presently offers cruises to the Caribbean, the Mexican Riviera and Bahamas departing from seven different homeports.

The remainder of the company’s fleet is set to resume service by May.