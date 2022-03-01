American Queen Voyages Sets Record-Breaking Day

American Queen Voyages is seeing strong demand for its North American cruises, reaching a 2022 single day booking record on February 25, surpassing the previous high mark by 10 percent, according to a press release.

The company said that travel advisor inquiries were up over 20% for the second half of February and the company has received the most brochure requests in its history since releasing the 2022-2024 Voyage Atlas.

To celebrate, the U.S.-based cruise line has announced a Spring Savings Event beginning today that offers up to $4,800 in bonus savings.

In addition, the cruise line will provide free COVID-19 testing at the pre-cruise hotel prior to embarkation beginning March 19, 2022, according to a press release.

“The resounding feedback from guests and our travel advisor partners over the past two weeks is that people want to cruise now, without complications and uncertainty and our experience checks those boxes,” said Shawn Bierdz, chief operating officer, American Queen Voyages. “As we roll out the Spring Savings Event, adding free pre-cruise testing will make the experience even more seamless.”

To streamline the guest experience before sailing, American Queen Voyages will now provide a free COVID-19 test (Antigen) option prior to embarkation. Guests may also provide proof of a negative test by an accredited third-party with results from within two days of embarkation. PCR testing is no longer required. American Queen Voyages remains a leader in health and safety under SafeCruise protocols and was the first U.S.-based cruise line to provide a 100% vaccination environment for guests and crew.

“Throughout our 10-year history, American Queen Voyages has understood the importance of the pre-cruise experience, which begins long before our guests step on the boat,” says John Waggoner, founder and chairman, American Queen Voyages. “Including a free COVID-19 testing option at the pre-cruise hotel, allows our guests to plan their shore excursions and onboard activities instead of the added stress of locating a testing site at home.”