Hugh Maynard Named Captain for Ambassador Cruise Line

Ambassador Cruise Line has announced the new captain of the Ambience. as Hugh Maynard has been named by the company as captain of the ship.

According to a press release, Captain Maynard is a veteran with four decades of experience at the sea.

He grew up in the small town of Maldon, Essex (UK) situated on the Blackwater estuary and spent summers sailing up and down the East Anglian coast with occasional jaunts across to Holland and France.

He started as an assistant steward in 1979. Now, 43 years on, he still loves the sea as much as ever.

According to a press release, the captain is set to command the Ambience on her maiden season commencing on Ap. 6 with a sailing to Germany’s Hamburg from London Tilburg

The destinations will include the British Isles, the Norwegian Fjords, the Baltics and St Petersburg, Greenland, the Arctic and Iceland, plus several short break cruises. For the winter months a range of exploration style voyages will sail to the Canaries, Cuba, the Caribbean, Cape Verde and Scandinavia.

The ship’s inaugural season includes sailings to the British Isles, the Norwegian Fjords, the Baltic, Greenland, the Arctic and Iceland, plus several short break cruises. For the winter, the ship will offer a range of voyages with calls in the Canaries, Cuba, the Caribbean, Cape Verde and Scandinavia.