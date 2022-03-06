Halifax Ready for a Big 2022 Cruise Season

The 2022 cruise season in Halifax will start on April 26 with the arrival of Norwegian Getaway and the Ocean Navigator, as the port announced a 152-call 2022 cruise season.

The season will run until November 5, 2022.

“We are starting the rebuilding process in a strong position,” said Captain Allan Gray, President and CEO, Halifax Port Authority.” With 152 expected vessel calls in 2022, we are at 85% of where we left off in 2019, which is a great position to be in. Nova Scotia is a place that people want to visit, and the cruise lines want to come here. We remain a safe, welcoming destination with natural beauty and authentic experiences to offer.”

“This is what all of us involved in the shore excursion side of the Atlantic cruise industry have been waiting for,” said Dennis Campbell, CEO, Ambassatours Gray Line. “We are so excited to be doing what we love, which is planning and preparing to welcome cruise guests to our region and give them a taste of authentic Maritime hospitality.”

