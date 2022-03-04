Whitewater West

Gibraltar's Minister Daryanani Welcomes the World Odyssey

Welcoming the World Odyssey

The Minister for Business and Tourism, Hon Vijay Daryanani, has welcomed the World Odyssey to the port of Gibraltar for its inaugural call.

According to a press release, the World Odyssey arrived at the Gibraltar Port on Feb. 28 at 8 a.m. and departed at 2 a.m. on Mar. 1. to Lisbon.

To celebrate the occasion, Minister Daryanani and Captain Kostas Siamantas engaged in the traditional exchange of plaques at the Gibraltar cruise terminal.

“It is always a pleasure to welcome an inaugural cruise call, this time the World Odyssey. It proves that Gibraltar is one of the most popular ports in the Mediterranean,” said Daryanani said.

“We already have 180 bookings this year so I am extremely confident going forward. We are doing tremendous work behind the scenes, engaging with the top executives and the itinerary planners. This year I intend to increase our brand presence in the cruising sector. I will energetically market our port to attract even more cruise calls.”

The vessel has a capacity of 513 passengers and 260 crew members.

Cruise Industry News Email Alerts

 

 

Cruise Industry News GCSI
SRC

Email Newsletter

Get the latest breaking cruise news. Sign up.

Seattle

Cruise Ship Orderbook

75 Ships | 176,722 Berths | $50 Billion | View

Kent Precision Foods

New 2022 Executive Guide

Cruise Industry News Executive Guide

Highlights:

All Operators

All the Contacts

Fleet Listings

New Brands

Full Coverage

Order Today

Tokyo

2022 Drydock Report

2022 Drydock and Refurb Report

Highlights:

Mkt. Overview

All The Trends

100+ Pages

PDF Download

Refit Schedule

Order Today

Cruise Industry News Drydock Report