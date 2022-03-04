Gibraltar's Minister Daryanani Welcomes the World Odyssey

The Minister for Business and Tourism, Hon Vijay Daryanani, has welcomed the World Odyssey to the port of Gibraltar for its inaugural call.

According to a press release, the World Odyssey arrived at the Gibraltar Port on Feb. 28 at 8 a.m. and departed at 2 a.m. on Mar. 1. to Lisbon.

To celebrate the occasion, Minister Daryanani and Captain Kostas Siamantas engaged in the traditional exchange of plaques at the Gibraltar cruise terminal.

“It is always a pleasure to welcome an inaugural cruise call, this time the World Odyssey. It proves that Gibraltar is one of the most popular ports in the Mediterranean,” said Daryanani said.

“We already have 180 bookings this year so I am extremely confident going forward. We are doing tremendous work behind the scenes, engaging with the top executives and the itinerary planners. This year I intend to increase our brand presence in the cruising sector. I will energetically market our port to attract even more cruise calls.”

The vessel has a capacity of 513 passengers and 260 crew members.