Anuvu Renews Deal with Royal Caribbean Group

Anuvu today announced the extension of its partnership with Royal Caribbean Group.

Anuvu, a leading provider of high-speed connectivity and entertainment solutions, said it will continue to provide all Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity and Silversea cruise ships with premium entertainment content using the company’s MTN-TV and MON200 offerings.

"Royal Caribbean Group is known for delivering top-tier, tailored cruise experiences, which means offering a wide variety of entertainment for their worldwide audience,” said Erik Carlsen, Anuvu’s SVP of Maritime Connectivity. “With Anuvu, passengers onboard Royal Caribbean Group’s 60 ships stay entertained with the best content offerings today.”

“Anuvu has for years provided creative content for our multicultural customer base, recognizing and responding to the increasingly important role of in-cabin entertainment,” said Tim Exner, Manager of Entertainment Broadcast and Media for Celebrity Cruises Inc. “They’ve been smart, flexible, and agile as our itineraries and needs have evolved, and we look forward to exceeding passenger expectations together.”