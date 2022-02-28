Cruise Industry News Drydock Report

American Cruise Lines Offers Complimentary Airfare for Select U.S. Cruises

American Song

American Cruise Lines is offering complimentary domestic airfare for select 2022 U.S. river cruises.

With the 2022 season just beginning, the line is offering complimentary domestic airfare on select new bookings for its Mississippi River or Columbia & Snake Rivers cruise itineraries, according to a press release. 

The offer is valid for all modern riverboat departures through the end of May, 2022.

“In an ever-changing world, American Cruise Lines is proud to offer a hassle-free way to explore the extraordinary beauty and diversity of the United States. And we are equally dedicated to making the booking process as easy as possible for our guests across the country,” said David Luxeder, Director of Marketing for American Cruise Lines.

