Carnival Miracle Celebrates Line's 50th Birthday With Call In Honolulu

As part of Carnival Cruise Line’s year-long 50th birthday celebration, the Carnival Miracle arrived in Honolulu, Hawaii, on Friday marking the first port of call on the line’s first Sailabration cruise.

To mark the occasion, Carnival Miracle shipboard leaders presented a celebratory birthday cake to local officials from the Port of Honolulu.

The Carnival Miracle’s 14-day Journeys sailing is the first of the line’s 17 themed Sailabrations cruises taking place through March 10, 2022, according to a press release.

The special birthday sailings will visit popular destinations and feature at-sea Fun Ship meetups, 50th Birthday Bash Sailaway Parties, special entertainment and programming, and the biggest TikTok at sea.

Since 2015, Carnival has brought an estimated 75,500 guests to Hawaii. Honolulu is the first of several featured ports on the ship’s cruise that departed the Port of Long Beach Feb. 20. Additional stops include Maui, Kona, Hilo, and Ensenada.

On March 5, the Carnival Miracle will meet Carnival Radiance in Baja, Mexico, outside of Ensenada, to host the line’s first birthday party meetup at sea, allowing guests to not only celebrate with each other on board but also with the other Carnival ship’s guests.