UnCruise Names Bozlee as New VP of Operations

UnCruise has announced the promotion of Kirsty Bozlee from Director of Operations to Vice President of Operations.

Her new role will help strengthen the adventure cruise lines' developmental efforts and operational teams, according to a press release.

Bozlee most recently served as Director and Operations where she oversaw the company’s facilities, purchasing, and vessel management departments.

“I am thrilled to move into the role of Vice President of Operations for UnCruise Adventures. I look forward to working with our shoreside and vessel leadership teams to continue to make improvements that will benefit our guests and operational teams’ experiences," Bozlee said.

The adventure cruise line experienced a strong comeback in 2021, which continues with solid 2022 cruise bookings. The company provides unique all-inclusive small ship adventures with a value-driven approach to both the guest's and crew's experience.

“It’s an exciting time for our company and I welcome Kirsty to our executive team as Vice President of Operations. I have had the privilege to work closely with Kirsty over the years and I am confident that she will be a tremendous asset in the role. I look forward to her leadership, along with her ability to bring meaningful and impactful solutions to our operations as we continue to grow," said CEO Captain Dan Blanchard.

The company is currently sailing in Hawaii and Baja, Mexico. Its Alaska Awakening Spring itineraries start April 8 with weekly departures to Alaska’s Glacier Country and seven-night outback adventures.

“With a background in hospitality and adventurous nature, it was fate that I found the UnCruise Adventures organization. UnCruise is a true community of like-minded employees who are passionate about exploring while providing top-tier customer service. I am delighted to work closely with the team in this new position," Bozlee added.

Bozlee brings more than 15 years of experience in hospitality, hotel operations, and purchasing. She began her career at UnCruise Adventures in 2013 as part of the onboard hotel crew, where she worked in a variety of positions from Steward to Hotel Manager. Bozlee was promoted to the shoreside team where she held the title of Manager of Hotel Operations, then Hotel and Purchasing Team Leader. In February 2022 Bozlee was promoted to VP of Operations where she is responsible for overseeing all operations at UnCruise Adventures.