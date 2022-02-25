CMI Leisure Strengthens Management Team

CMI-Leisure Management has announced a number of key executive moves, strengthening its management team, according to a press release.

“To serve our existing clients and the new customers of the Infinity Ships, we are pleased to announce the following promotions and additions to our team of professionals”, says Dietmar Wertanzl, President & CEO of CMI-Leisure Management.

Anne Marie Tompkins, after serving the organization for almost 13 years, has been promoted from Director of Human Resources to Vice President of Human Resources.

Tompkins has vast experience implementing and managing shipboard and corporate HR operations for major cruise lines and ship management corporations. Her responsibilities include: International Recruitment, Crew Scheduling, Succession Planning, International Regulatory Compliance (ISM, STCW, MLC 2006), HR Policy and Procedure Implementation, Employee Relations, Payroll Administration, and much more for the company's growing fleet.

Albert Kopp has been promoted from the Director of Shipboard Administration to Vice President of Hotel Operations.

He will be responsible for the day-to-day operation of the hotel operation. Kopp's career spans nearly 30 years of shipboard and shoreside experience. Starting his oceangoing career in 1993, he worked in various roles from Sous Chef up to Hotel Director & Special Project Manager at such cruise lines as Deilman Cruises and Royal Caribbean Cruises.

Taylor Smith has joined the company as Vice President of Finance. Smith is a global finance leader with a demonstrated history of building high-performing teams and driving financial and operational excellence in high-growth environments worldwide. He has extensive expertise within various industries, functions, and global geographies, and he will oversee all functions of the companies finance, accounting, and administration.

From 2016 to 2021, Smith served as Vice President of Finance and Administration at CTI Group Worldwide Services. He led the global finance function of talent acquisition for all major cruise lines in CTI Group’s Southeast Asia offices. Before that, he spent 12 years at the Accenture/Microsoft joint venture Avanade, where he helped build the global finance function in their digital and cloud services business.

Bertrand Petyt is also joining the company in a newly created position as Fleet Director of Hotel Operations. In this role, he will be directing all hotel directors onboard CMI ships and report to the Vice President of Hotel Operations. Petyt brings 20 years of experience in hotel operations management in both cruise and land-based hotel environments, including cruise vessel start-ups and the opening of North American luxury hotels.

He has held operational senior management positions for the Sofitel Hotels brand in the US and as Corporate Fleet HR Manager for Regent Seven Seas Cruises before taking over the role of Business Manager for V.Ships. He oversaw the recruitment, training, and consulting services of V.Ships Leisure, working closely with hotels and cruise lines in defining and implementing their Human Resources, Operational Standards, Recruitment, Brand Development, and Training strategies. He worked onboard Silversea Cruises as Hotel Director before re-joining V.Ships Leisure as Business Manager.

Petyt is an Adjunct Professor of Management at the International University of Monaco. He is responsible for Hospitality Operations Management and Human Resources Management classes for Master’s degree students and Leadership classes for Bachelor’s degree students. He serves as Board Advisor at Long Island University.

Wertanzl added: "We are excited to have these experienced industry professionals in our organization with the promotions and addition of our new colleagues, I am confident that we will be in a solid position to deal with the growth of our organization."