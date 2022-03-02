March Orderbook Update: 75 Cruise Ships on Order

Seventy five new cruise ships are on order between now and 2027, according to the Cruise Ship Orderbook by Cruise Industry News.

In addition are six ships delivered in 2021 that have yet to enter ongoing revenue service and will debut this year, while other orderbook updates include new delivery dates, sailing regions and more.

So far in 2022 the Emerlad Azzurra has been delivered, while upcoming deliveries include the Ocean Odyssey for SunStone, Ritz-Carlton's new Evirma, the Celebrity Beyond, Seaborn Venture and others.

The 75-ship orderbook extends to 2027 and features an average ship size of 2,356 passengers at 99,138 tons.

The average cost of each ships is $661.5 million, with a total orderbook value of $49.6 billion for 176,722 berths.

View and Download Cruise Ship Orderbook by Cruise Industry News.