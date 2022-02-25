Atlas Ocean Voyages Introduces Employee Appreciation Day

To show its appreciation for its team members who play an important role in delivering the cruise line’s experiences, Atlas Ocean Voyages will offer a week-long recognition program.

According to a press release, the program will begin on Feb. 27 and run through Employee Appreciation Day on Mar. 4 and will feature training, dining, in-office brunch, where executives will be serving, as well as spotlighting its expert Voyage Specialists on its Facebook page.

Atlas Ocean Voyages said that it wants to connect travelers and travel advisors with the team members who answer questions about and make their reservations for their voyages.

"We appreciate all of our team members and their dedication and delight in recognizing their valuable role at Atlas Ocean Voyages," said Alberto Aliberti, president of Atlas Ocean Voyages.

"For Employee Appreciation Day and every day, we aim to foster a supportive, collaborative, and enriching work environment," added Aliberti.

Atlas Voyage Specialists team members: