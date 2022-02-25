Explora Journeys Launches Deployment for 2023

Explora Journeys, MSC's new luxury brand, has announced its 2023 deployment for the Explora I.

The Inaugural Journeys Collection covers the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, the UK, Iceland, Greenland, Canada, the U.S. East Coast, Caribbean, South America and Hawaii, as the ship essentially sails a series of open-jaw cruises and explores the globe.

Sailings start from six-night journeys and culminate in a 44-night grand journey. The inaugural deployment package will visit 132 ports in 40 different countries, including two destinations, Kastellorizo, Greece and Saint Pierre, Martinique that have not been visited by cruise ships before.

Michael Ungerer, the CEO of Explora Journeys, commented: “This is one more step forward in our development of a truly defining and highly desired, luxury lifestyle brand. It’s another step completed in our go-to-market approach. Having launched initially exclusively to Travel Advisors, we are now delighted to give our guests the option to book their journeys online, should they wish to do so.

“Our ambition is to reflect the desire of today’s and tomorrow’s luxury traveller and their curiosity for remarkable exploration. We have created a collection of journeys that offer the perfect blend of celebrated destinations and lesser travelled ports, both seen from a new and original point of view to inspire and excite our curious, discerning guests and the next generation of luxury travellers.”

Ungerer added: “Explora I and our subsequent three ships will allow guests to enjoy a more immersive, authentic experience and a slower pace of travel. They are designed to offer refined yet effortless luxury with the opportunity for exploration and transformation, offering our guests the chance to experience what we call an ‘Ocean State of Mind’ – a mindset that can be achieved when we escape to the ocean, relax, create memories and reconnect with what matters most in our lives.”

Itineraries:

MEDITERRANEAN

May – June 2023 Inaugural Mediterranean Journey:

A MAIDEN JOURNEY INTO MARE NOSTRUM.

Barcelona, St Tropez, Calvi (Corsica), Rome, Fiskardo (Kefalonia), Istanbul, Athens



Mediterranean Grand Journey:

Barcelona, St Tropez, Calvi (Corsica), Rome, Fiskardo (Kefalonia), Istanbul, Athens, Patmos, Bodrum, Kastellorizo, Santorini, Athens, Mykonos, Gozo, Ibiza, Barcelona



Mediterranean and Western Europe destinations:

Barcelona, St Tropez, Calvi (Corsica), Rome, Fiskardo (Kefalonia), Istanbul, Athens, Patmos, Bodrum, Kastellorizo, Santorini, Mykonos, Gozo, Ibiza, Malaga, Cadiz, Portimão, Lisbon, Porto, St. Jean-de-Luz, Bordeaux, S aint-Malo, Honfleur



NORTHERN EUROPE

July – August 2023: Inaugural Norwegian Journey:

EPIC FJORDS AND ARTIC CIRCLE

Southampton, Kristiansand, Hellesylt/Geiranger, Ålesund, Molde, Trondheim, Svartisen Glacier and Arctic Circle, Narvik, Honningsvåg, Tromsø



Northern Europe Grand Journey:

Southampton, Kristiansand, Hellesylt/Geiranger, Ålesund, Molde, Trondheim, Svartisen Glacier and Arctic Circle, Narvik, Honningsvåg, Tromsø Leknes - Lofoten Islands, Brønnøysund, Flåm, Bergen, Stavanger, Skagen, Copenhagen, Rønne, Helsinki, St. Petersburg, Stockholm, Visby, Riga, Klaipeda, Gdansk, Copenhagen, Göteborg, Oslo, Stavanger, Hamburg, Rotterdam, Bruges, Southampton.



UNITED KINGDOM

August 2023: Inaugural United Kingdom Journey:

SCOTTISH LOCHS AND THE MILITARY TATTOO

Southampton, Edinburgh, Newcastle, Invergordon, Stornoway, Oban, Liverpool, Glasgow

Extended United Kingdom Journey:

Southampton, Edinburgh, Newcastle, Invergordon, Stornoway, Oban, Liverpool, Glasgow, Fort William, Portree, Kirkwall, Lerwick - Shetland Islands, Thorshavn - Faroe Islands, Reykjavik

ICELAND & GREENLAND

September 2023: Inaugural Iceland & Greenland Journey:

ARTIC GEYSERS, CALVING GLACIERS AND FIERY LANDS OF ICE.

Reykjavik, Akureyri, Isafjordur, Prins Christian Sund Waterway, Paamiut, Nuuk, Qaqortoq, Strait of Belle Island, Sydney, Saint John, New York City



Extended Iceland to North America Journey:

AN EXTENDED JOURNEY FROM ICELAND & GREENLAND TO HIGH- LATITUDE AMERICA

Reykjavik, Akureyri, Isafjordur, Prins Christian Sund Waterway, Paamiut, Nuuk, Qaqortoq, Strait of Belle Island, Sydney, Saint John, New York City, Newport, Boston, Saint John, Gulf of St. Lawrence, Quebec City



USA EAST COAST & CANADA

September -

October 2023 Inaugural North American East Coast Journey:

ATLANTIC PROVINCES AND CANADIAN MARITIMES

New York City, Newport, Boston, Saint John, Gulf of St. Lawrence, Quebec City



Extended North American East Coast Journey:

New York City, Newport, Boston, Saint John, Gulf of St. Lawrence, Quebec City, La Baie, Baie-Comeau, Havre-Saint-Pierre, Charlottetown, Halifax, New York City



CARIBBEAN

November 2023 – Inaugural Caribbean Journeys:

March 2024 A YACHTSMAN`S PARADISE

Miami, Key West, Spanish Town, Deshaies, Falmouth Harbour, San Juan



BRITISH ISLES, CREOLE IDYLLS & MIAMI MAGIC

San Juan, Gustavia, Basseterre, Samana, Ocean Cay, Miami

Panama Canal Passage:

Bridgetown, Kralendijk, Willemstad, Oranjestad, Cartagena, Puerto Limon, Crossing the Panama Canal, Panama City



Caribbean Destinations:

Miami, Key West, Spanish Town, Deshaies, Falmouth Harbour, San Juan, Gustavia, Basseterre, Samana, Ocean Cay, St. John`s (Antigua and Barbuda), Castries, Bridgetown, Roseau, Kralendijk, Willemstad, Saint-Pierre, Kingstown, Grand Turk (Turks and Caicos), Santa Marta, Cartagena, Colón, Soufriere, Bequia (Saint Vincent and the Grenadines), Oranjestad



SOUTH AMERICA, PACIFIC COAST AND HAWAII

January - Inaugural South American Journey:

February 2024: CELEBRATING TWO CARNIVALS IN BRAZIL

Bridgetown, Devil`s Island, Fortaleza, Salvador De Bahia, Rio de Janeiro, Pôrto Belo, São Paulo



March – April 2024 Pacific Coast destinations:

Quepos, San Juan del Sur, Puerto Quetzal, Puerto Vallarta, Cabo San Lucas, San Diego, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Astoria, Victoria, Vancouver



April – May 2024: Inaugural Hawaiian Journeys:

HAWAII`S VOLCANOS & THE MAGIC OF KAI

Vancouver, Hilo, Honolulu



“NO KA ‘OI” OF HAWAI’I

Honolulu, Lahaina, Nawiliwili, Victoria, Vancouver



Extended Hawaiin Journey:

AN EXTENDED EXPLORATION OF THE HAWAIIAN ISLANDS

Vancouver, Hilo, Honolulu, Lahaina, Nawiliwili, Victoria, Vancouver